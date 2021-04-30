Denise Richards has already got the perfect hair for summer The actress looked stunning

Denise Richards got her fans talking on Friday after she showed off her summer hairdo in a stunning shot.

The World is Not Enough star has recently been rocking a darker blonde look, but her new hair embodied the season with its brightness.

It wasn't just her hair that Denise had glammed up, as the actress also had some long lashes and beautiful lipstick on.

"Summer blonde," she wrote alongside a flower emoji and credits for the sensational look. Denise's new locks caused a huge fan response, including from celebrities.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause complimented the look, writing: "BEAUTY!"

Another fan said: "Beautiful as always Denise. Love the summer blonde," and a third added: "Stop it, how do you look this good?"

The star debuted her summer hair

Many other commenters called the Starship Troopers actress "beautiful" or "stunning" while others posted flame and heart emojis.

Denise's new hairdo now means that she looks even more like her 17-year-old daughter, Sam, who celebrated her birthday back in March.

Paying tribute to her daughter, the Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star shared several photos of the teen, including a magazine cover where she and ex-husband Charlie Sheen introduced her to the world.

In a heartfelt caption, Denise wrote: "Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed [at] the beautiful young woman you've become.

"Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments."

Denise recently had a darker look

Closing out her sweet post, she added: "I love you so much Sami girl. I'm so proud of you. You're beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami. Happy birthday."

Denise had her own birthday earlier in the year, and celebrated turning 50, but she admitted that she had some anxieties over hitting the milestone, after her mother died shortly after turning that age herself.

"So I always had a bit of fear & anxiety, and I know logically I shouldn't," she said. Despite the tinge of sadness of the occasion, the star added: "I know my mama was with me yesterday and [is] always around watching over us.

"And I'm so incredibly blessed. And on a superficial level, our tiny intimate celebration blowing out candles with my loving family around our fireplace sitting on our living room floor (I like sitting on the floor, it's cozy by the fire)."

