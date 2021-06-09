Denise Richards' family home after fleeing California fires - photos

Denise Richards has reportedly been living in rental homes after her beachfront Malibu house was impacted by California's Woolsey wildfires.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, her husband Aaron Phypers and daughters Sam, Lola and Eloise went on to rent another home nearby, which she described as "cute".

"After months of living in hotels, we're back in Malibu leasing this house," Denise said on the show in April 2020. "It's on over two acres and it's a beachy feel even though we're not on the beach."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lives with her husband Aaron Phypers

Back in 2019, however, Denise shared a photo with Aaron and revealed the couple planned to live in Montana and Los Angeles, jokingly adding: "@aaronwilliamcameron I want a ranch."

Over the past few months, the reality TV star appears to have been splitting her time between Los Angeles and Malibu, sharing photos from both locations on social media. Take a look at the glimpses she's shared of her LA home…

Denise Richards' living room

As Eloise filmed her mum on her 50th birthday in February, Denise could be seen sitting on the floor of her living room in front of a cake positioned on a round coffee table. She explained in the caption: "I like sitting on the floor it’s cozy by the fire."

A brown leather couch and a blue velvet armchair were facing into the room, while a black side table could be seen in the background.

Denise shared a better look at the space on Instagram as she credited her furniture company. The snap showed a cream and black rug on the floor and a large white fireplace that is the focal point of the room, with two alcoves on either side holding circular side tables topped with cream lamps.

"It's so nice to make your home feel cozy. I have partnered with Jerome’s Furniture to re-do my living room," she wrote.

Denise Richards' bedroom

Denise shared a cute picture of one of her pet dogs cuddled up in her bed. Although not much of the room is visible, the bed has dark grey sheets and a fluffy cream blanket – which was clearly a hit with George.

Denise Richards' kitchen

The kitchen has a blackboard where Denise writes down the family's dinner menu. On this occasion, it included chicken noodle soup, roast chicken and vegetables and homemade brownies by Eloise.

"Sometimes it’s challenging with everyone’s schedule...so I’m trying this. I have a giant chalkboard for everyone to see. I told the family either show up or don’t. And if you don’t a plate will be saved but I can’t keep timing dinner for everyone. I’ll let you know how it goes," Denise told fans.

