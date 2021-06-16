Dr. Oz posts heartbreaking tribute on his parents' anniversary The star paid a heartfelt tribute to his parents

Dr. Oz has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his parents, Mustafa and Suna, on what would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary. The TV star's father sadly passed away in 2019, and his mother has Alzheimer's disease.

In a touching tribute, the Dr. Oz Show star posted a picture of his parents side by side during happier days, and in a second photo he held a picture of them on their wedding day.

"Today would have been my parents' 62nd wedding anniversary," he wrote.

"They met in the most unlikely of ways—my father's family was struggling financially, and at the time, his sister, Ayse, was making my mother's dresses, so she introduced them.

"They came from very different worlds but forged a new existence for themselves in America. They remained married for 60 years until we lost my father in 2019."

He closed out his post with some touching words that showed the power of love, saying: "My mother still mentions him every day—even with her Alzheimer's."

The star received an outpouring of support from his fans following his post, with many calling his parents a "beautiful family".

The star paid tribute to his parents

"You are very blessed to of had/have them as long as you do/did," one wrote, while a second said: "True love never fades."

A third added: "Very sweet love story. Thank you for sharing and sharing pictures."

The 61-year-old had some happier family news to celebrate recently as his granddaughter, Philomena, marked her moving up ceremony.

A moving up ceremony is celebrated near the end of a school year, signifying a child moving up to the next year.

In a photo the doting grandfather posed with his granddaughter and one of her teachers and posted a moving tribute to the pair.

The star's mom lives in her home country of Turkey

"It's been a week of educational milestones for my grandchildren. Yesterday, was Philomena's moving up ceremony.

"Thank you to her wonderful teachers, Ms. Vaides and Ms. Leavitt."

He also paid tribute to his old teachers, saying: "I still remember my first grade teacher, Ms. Baird, who helped inspire my love of reading."

