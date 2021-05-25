Lisa Kudrow reveals pride in talented family member as Jennifer Aniston shows support The actress played Phoebe Buffay in Friends

Lisa Kudrow isn't the only talented person in her family, and she couldn't be prouder!

The Friends actress took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her cousin Ellen Meister had written a new novel.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow and lookalike mother pose for very rare photo together

The Phoebe Buffay actress shared a photo of the book cover on her feed, alongside a celebratory message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow tunes into Friends during lockdown

She wrote: "My cousin Ellen wrote another GOOD one. So proud @ellenmeister."

Lisa's followers were quick to respond to the post, with Jennifer Aniston among the first to like it.

Comments soon came in too, with one writing: "I will read!" while another wrote: "This looks great!"

A third couldn't resist referencing the upcoming Friends reunion, adding: "Can't wait for the Friends reunion!"

This isn't the first book of her cousin's books that Lisa has promoted online.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow's son looks just like her in celebratory photo

MORE: Friends star Lisa Kudrow shares glimpse inside beautiful home in LA following exciting news

Last year, the mother-of-one shared details of Ellen's then latest book, Love Sold Separately.

Jennifer was one of the first to support Lisa

The star wrote: "This is such a fun breezy read. And @ellenmeister is my cousin! Woohoo."

May has been an incredibly busy month for Lisa, who recently celebrated her only son Julian's graduation.

The proud parent went along to watch the 23-year-old receive his honours after graduating from the School of Cinematic Arts, becoming a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production.

The 57-year-old shared a picture of her and her son hugging whilst still wearing his graduation robe. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she wrote.

Lisa will soon be back on screens for the Friends reunion

As well as a busy personal life, Lisa has also been gearing up for the upcoming Friends reunion, set to take place on 27 May.

Last week, the official trailer dropped which saw all the regular stars such as Lisa, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox reunite for a table read, an emotional discussion about the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

James Corden will host the sit-down Q&A, which was filmed on the set where the credits were filmed.

The cast will be joined by many celebrity and well-known faces such as Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai as well as former guest stars from the sitcom like James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Tom Selleck, who played Richard Burke.

Many, however, were saddened to see Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike, missing from the line-up.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.