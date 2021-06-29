Jennifer Lopez stuns on the beach in bejewelled bra and cut-offs – fans go wild The 51-year-old looks better than ever!

Jennifer Lopez has once again sparked a social media frenzy after sharing a stunning new snapshot with her fans. The image shows the 51-year-old smiling as she sits in the sand with her wet hair left around her shoulders. She is dressed in a bejewelled bra top and denim cut-off shorts with an array of bracelets adorning her wrists.

Most importantly, the image itself has a rainbow filter applied in honour of Pride Day which falls on 28 June.

MORE: 17 celebs with the most incredible – and expensive – engagement rings

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in hot pink swimsuit

Captioning her post, JLo wrote: "Happy International Pride Day to all my #JLovers that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community! You are strength … you are love … you are strong … you are perfect … #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound."

READ: Jennifer Lopez looks like a real-life Barbie doll after incredible makeover

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares incredibly rare photo of lookalike father

Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments section with multi-coloured love hearts. In just a matter of hours, it had racked up more than one million likes, with stars including Jennifer Aniston and Elle Macpherson among those to show their support.

JLo shared a stunning new snapshot in honour of Pride Day

Jennifer's post comes after she was spotted on a date night with boyfriend Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills. The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement in 2004.

READ: Jennifer Lopez rocks perfect summer date outfit for dinner with Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme showcases green hair transformation

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Jennifer and Ben appear to have rekindled their romance

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

However, in recent weeks, Ben has been spotted visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home on various occasions as well as the singer's private Florida residence. The two also took a trip to Montana after attending the VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.