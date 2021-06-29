Salma Hayek does the splits in leg-baring dress and heels The star showcased some serious flexibility

Salma Hayek pulled off a move that nobody was expecting when she did the splits for a new photoshoot.

The Frida actress shocked her Instagram followers when she posted a professional snapshot from her interview with Elle Mexico.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks weekend-ready in wild photo

Salma shared several images including one of her in a leg-baring blue and white dress with sky-high platforms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek shares exciting news in plunging pink dress

She was doing the impressive move and managed to look every inch the superstar she is.

The star captioned the post: "Thank you Elle Mexico for such a chic cover. It was a blast." She certainly looked like she was having fun in the photos which also included one of her in a striking red dress with cut-out sides and plunging neckline.

SEE: Salma Hayek is stunning in revealing dress as she makes 'happy' announcement

MORE: Salma Hayek addresses plastic surgery rumours

The front cover was breathtaking with Salma sporting a vibrant, glittery outfit.

Salma looked amazing in the photos for Elle Mexico

Salma has been doing plenty of press recently to promote her new movie, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

She showed off a very different look for Sunday Times' Style magazine when she modelled a jaw-dropping black dress which displayed her sensational curves.

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in strapless white dress during dreamy photoshoot

The body-con outfit was solid black but featured delicate lace detail on the straps and Salma posed with one hand by her side and the other on the hem of the dress, which was pulled up to reveal a glimpse of toned leg.

Salma knows how to wow

The mother-of-one captioned the stunning photo: "#sundayvibes", to which one of her followers commented: "If I looked like that on Sunday…," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Other fans wrote: "So beautiful," and "Stunningly gorgeous," while many were lost for words, posting heart and fire emojis in response.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.