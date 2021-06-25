Salma Hayek looks weekend-ready in wild photo Like the great thinkers say: bottoms up!

Salma Hayek is ready to usher us into the weekend in the kind of grand style we'd been waiting for, especially now that the movement to be homebound has receded.

The actress posted a still from her newest movie, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, on her Instagram, which showed how she and co-star Samuel L. Jackson were preparing for their weekend.

The still showed a scene from the movie where the two go completely bottoms up on two full bottles of wine. Their arms are interlocked as they do what couples seemingly do best: compete in drinking games.

"Sonia and Darius getting ready for the weekend," she captioned it. "Invite your best partner in crime to see it in theaters. #hitmanswifesbodyguard @lionsgate @samuelljackson."

The still showed off the movie's fun energy, especially between the lead duo

Fans were clearly geared up by the picture and the couple in it, given all the little fire emojis being sprouted in the comments. And yes, it does look lit.

"Laughed so much with this movie," one follower wrote. "Greatest screen couple EVER!" said another. A third hadn't even watched the movie but was still excited, commenting, "we are waiting to go cinema!!!"

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard features the two, along with Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman. A sequel to 2017's very popular The Hitman's Bodyguard, this installment sees Ryan's character, Michael Bryce, team up with a hitman (played by Samuel) and his wife (played by Salma) to stop a terrorist attack.

The Frida actress at the movie's London VIP screening event

The film released last week and was number one at the box office during its opening weekend after a close competition with Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

Given Salma's recent posts that have been building incredible buzz for the movie, it can seemingly only go up from here.

