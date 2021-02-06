Salma Hayek rocks waist-length hair and fishnets in sun-soaked new photo She sported an entirely new look

Salma Hayek took a walk on the wild side on Friday when she shared a photo of herself rocking an entirely new look.

The Hollywood star, 54, switched her bouncy brunette locks for two long braids which went all the way down to her waist.

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in a crop top with sky high heels and does tequila shots

She wore a black, lace dress over a white fishnet top as she leaned against a colourful wall with the sun shining down on her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek is unrecognisable in new movie Bliss

Salma's outfit wasn’t for a casual beach outing however, it was for her role in her new movie, Bliss.

The actress captioned the photo: "Meet Isabel. The character I play in #bliss. Out today on @amazon."

Her fans who had seen the film flooded her performance with praise in the comments. "I saw the movie last night and your character Isabel was incredible," wrote one, before adding: "This movie is exceptional."

MORE: Salma Hayek makes shameless bikini body confession

SEE: Salma Hayek wows with natural hair colour in gorgeous beach photos

Salma transformed herself for her new movie role

Another said: "This movie is everything!"

The Mexican-born actress stars alongside Owen Wilson in the sci-fi romance in which she plays a mysterious woman who initially appears to be homeless.

Just the day before, Salma shared another epic photo of herself wearing a low-slung dressing gown with tattoos covering her chest.

"In the middle of a makeup, hair, tattoo test for Bliss," she captioned it.

MORE: Salma Hayek lives in Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom mansion – see inside

READ: Salma Hayek's diet and fitness secrets revealed - from eating bugs to perfecting her posture

Salma had fake tattoos put on

The actress has been busy promoting her new film and was a vision in a plunging low cut green top earlier in the day in an interview from inside her London home.

She recently returned to her plush pad - from her vacation home abroad - in the UK where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault and their teenage daughter, Valentina.

Salma has admitted lockdown was difficult for her only child.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," she told The Telegraph. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.