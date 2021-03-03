Salma Hayek teases 70s-inspired look with slinky sequin crop top The star is on the new Wonderland magazine cover

Salma Hayek has teased an epic new 70s-inspired look with her latest social media post.

The star is on the new Wonderland magazine cover, and rocked an amazing pair of pale pink high waisted polka dot trousers, with a hot pink sequin crop top.

Styled with a pair of large sunglasses, Salma wore her hair loosely waved and smized for the camera as she snapped the selfie.

"Check out my cover of @wonderland," she shared, adding the hashtag behind the scenes.

It’s not the frst time Salma has surprised fans with a bold look though.

She recently shared a throwback to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and her candy flossspink hair.

The Mexican-born star ditched the look she is best known for to steal the show with the wild hair, which she proudly displayed on the red carpet.

The sneak peek of her new look comes, however, after the 54-year-old turned up the heat in a vibrant Grecian style Alexander McQueen gown, with her 2021 Golden Globes look.

Salma looked out of this world in a pink wig in 2017

The actress dropped jaws in bold red when she arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, ensuring she took centre stage with a dress that featured striking asymmetric neckline, and wrap waist.

But it was her gorgeous Harry Winston ring that really caught eyes.

The actress looked beautiful in her bold Alexander McQueen gown

The 'Candy Ring' boasts 9.07 Carat Rubellite centre stone surrounded by 13.81 carats of diamonds, and blue and light pink sapphires.

The actress was on hand to help present the awards, joining the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Bassett who were some of the select celebs who attended in person to dish out the prizes to the winners.

