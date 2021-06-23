Salma Hayek has addressed rumours she's gone under the knife to enhance her chest, revealing the reason why she has "kept growing".

The 54-year-old admitted she doesn't "blame" people for thinking she has resorted to surgery after agreeing that her breasts used to be "smaller".

"A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don't blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body," she said on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

"But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this."

Explaining the reason for her fuller bust, Salma admitted it is a surprising side effect of going through menopause. "The boobs grow a lot," she said.

"For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your boobs grow and they don't go back down.

"Then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women where it happened in every, single step!"

Salma revealed the surprising side effect of menopause

While Salma may be going through menopause, she admitted she doesn't see it as an "expiration date" and she is perfectly fine with ageing.

"There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go," she said. "Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age.

"We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man."

She added: "We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away… it's almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."

