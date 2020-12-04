Salma Hayek is a vision in white in sensational photo - and fans are amazed The actress celebrated her 54th birthday over the summer

Salma Hayek blew fans away when she shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday.

The Mexican-born actress, 54, paid homage to her youth when she posted a red carpet snapshot in which she's dressed in a figure-hugging, white, satin dress.

MORE: Salma Hayek reveals her red-hot Christmas outfit - and you won't believe it

Salma captioned the picture: "Youth, divine treasure," and her followers bombarded her with compliments about the gorgeous image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek is incredible during live singing performance - hear her voice

"Flawless (as always). You're beautiful inside and out, really! In every moment of your life," wrote one, while another said: "I can’t stop looking. Super beautiful."

Salma has been honest about the ageing process and says she embraces getting older.

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

MORE: Salma Hayek has breakfast in a bikini - and fans are lost for words

SEE: Salma Hayek embraces her grey hair in gorgeous selfie

Salma looked stunning

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in ten years."

The Frida star loves sharing throwback photos as well as plenty of swimsuit images from past and present!

She recently delighted fans by posting an incredibly rare family photo with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 58, and their daughter, Valentina, from several years ago.

MORE: Salma Hayek embraces natural beauty in stunning new photo

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

Salma spent the summer in Greece

Salma was perched on Francois’s shoulders with her daughter on hers and the three-story family stood tall in a swimming pool.

In the caption she paid tribute to Francois by writing: "Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man," she wrote. "You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.