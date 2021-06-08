Lisa Rinna's lookalike mother turns 93 - and she's amazing We can't believe her age!

If Lisa Rinna's mother is anything to go by, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has plenty to look forward to when it comes to the ageing process.

Proving that the Rinna family have some seriously strong genes, Lisa shared a series of videos and photos of her mum, Lois, on Instagram as she celebrated her 93rd birthday. ]

MORE: Lisa Rinna's jaw-dropping family home where she married Harry Hamlin – see inside

The happy-go-lucky lady was pulling off some great dance moves and it's clear where Lisa gets hers from.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna does a TikTok with 93-year-old mother and daughter

"Today My Mom, Lois Rinna is 93! We love her so much, you all love her, so let’s get up and Dance for Lois Now!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS!!!!! You are the Queen!!!"

Her fans adored the clips which included one of Lois wearing leather trousers, and they wrote: "LOIS the LEGEND," and said: "Unbelievable. Not ageing is genetic for you," while a third commented: "Wow, she looks amazing."

MORE: Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside $4million home is nothing like we expected

MORE: Lisa Rinna wows with sun-drenched bikini body during vacation

Lisa also shared a brilliant TikTok video performing with her daughter, Amelia and Lois for a three-generation dance.

Lisa's mum is phenomenal

"MY BESTIES this was the funniest thing i have ever done. love you nana 93, 3 generations. LOVE YOU!!!!!!," Amelia captioned it.

Lisa loves showing off her dance moves and her amazing sense of style and recently wowed in a leather-clad outfit which was nothing short of show-stopping.

MORE: Lisa Rinna looks flawless as she splashes around in one-piece swimsuit

MORE: Lisa Rinna is a real life Barbie Doll in bright blue gown

Lisa looked phenomenal in a figure-flattering black, leather dress complete with huge sleeves and a sultry expression to match.

Lisa also loves to dance!

She captioned the post: "Tonight on #RHOBH I take the Ladies to Lake Tahoe, and this one is back with a few Sassy one liners. @bravotv 8/7c."

Her fans were stunned by her appearance and wrote: "Loving this look. Simply beautiful," and, "That dress! Love it".

Others posted on fire emojis and many called her "gorgeous".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.