Former Great British Bake Off star Sue Perkins has split from her Naked Attraction girlfriend Anna Richardson, according to reports. The couple, who had been together for seven years after first meeting at a Halloween party, called time on their romance last week, the Sun has claimed.

The news will come as a shock to fans. Sue and Anna – who started dating in 2014 - were considered to have one of the strongest celebrity relationships. They are both said to be devastated by their decision to split.

Just last year, Anna spoke to HELLO! about her dream of becoming a parent. "For some time I've toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child," said the star, who has been the host of Naked Attraction since 2016.

"I can only speak for myself, not Sue, but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life."

"I feel keenly that I'm getting older, that time is running out," added Anna, who turned 50 in September. "With the Covid-19 pandemic on top of this, it's focused my mind on the things I still want to do."

She also gave an insight into her life at home with Sue and said lockdown had consisted of "manic activity followed by deep slumber". "We've taken up online poker with friends, and enjoy cooking and crafting. Sue’s a fantastic cook and her vegetarian curries are legendary," she added.

"She's showed me how to knit, too. While I make a chunky pink scarf, she crochets a baby blanket for a friend. It's like going back to the 1950s where we're at home cooking, gardening and making things."

Prior to her romance with Sue, Anna was in an 18-year relationship with British TV producer Charles Martin. Speaking of the night she met Sue, the TV star previously said: "That night was one of the most extraordinary, memorable evenings where literally the planets aligned. Something was in the air that night, and that was the night we got together.

"There was an absolute understanding between us, and we've been together ever since. And it's been profound for me."

