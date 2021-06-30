Drew Barrymore in tears as she appears in emotional new video The actress explained all on Instagram

Drew Barrymore sparked a reaction amongst her fans this week as she shared an emotional new video on Instagram. The mom-of-two wiped tears from her eyes as she spoke to her followers in the short clip and revealed the reason for her impassioned reaction.

Drew, 46, appears makeup-free and wearing glasses while holding up a book titled The Wreckage of my Presence by Casey Wilson.

"Umm I just finished the end of Casey Wilson's book and I can't recommend it enough," Drew explained to her 14.1million followers. "Check it out," she added, with a small smile to camera.

The New York Times bestseller is described as a "laugh-out-loud, insightful and emotional series of essays" from the multi-talented comedian.

Drew shares two children with ex-husband Will Kopelman

"Whether she's extolling the virtues of eating in bed, processing the humiliation over her father's late in life perm, mourning her mother's passing, or revealing her patented method for keeping the mystery alive in a marriage, Casey is witty, candid, and full of poignant and funny surprises," one description of the book reads.

Drew is a passionate reader – something she is no doubt keen to pass on to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

The star with her mother, Jaid

Earlier this month, she spoke on Demi Lovato's podcast about her relationship with her girls and how her own mother had influenced her parenting style.

The 50 First Dates star explained that she and her mom Jaid were friends, not "parent and child" growing up, which forced her to "completely relearn what parent-child dynamic is".

Drew has said she and Jaid were friends and not 'parent and child'

"I'm having amazing real realizations about my own kids and how little I understood what boundaries were," Drew said before revealing that she had told her girls: "I'm your parent, I'm not your friend." She added: "You can be friendly and do activities, it's not that it has to be this strict relationship."

Drew previously recounted a sweet story about her daughters' reaction to the news that The Drew Barrymore Show had earned three Daytime Emmy nominations.

"I was sitting alone with my two daughters in the kitchen and we were playing with stickers," she told Entertainment Tonight, "and I looked up and I said, 'Girls, I'm so embarrassed to say this, but you know how there's, like, awards shows and stuff?' And they were like, 'Yeah.' [I said], 'I just found out I got nominated!' They were so happy for me, and they gave me a hug. ... Then we just went back to playing stickers."

