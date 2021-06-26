Ginger Zee's pool at her beautiful home is to die for he GMA meteorologist is delighted summer is here

Ginger Zee is warming up for a wonderful summer - and if her pool is anything to go by it's going to be positively dreamy.

The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot from her beautiful home to celebrate the warmer weather and it looked incredible.

Ginger posted the photo on her Instagram Stories on Friday and wrote: "Summer Fridays have officially begun."

The pool was set within gorgeous woodland and there was an outdoor kitchen with plenty of room for guests too.

The meteorologist often shares glimpses inside her home on social media – and it's even bigger than we imagined.

It is located in Rockland County, New York but with its spacious interiors and luxurious swimming pool, you wouldn't expect it to be so close to the densely-populated city!

Ginger's view was pretty amazing

Ginger - who shares her home with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their sons Miles and Adrian - loves the light and open space and said it's very different from her previous homes

"I am so excited that I actually have a kitchen because I’ve lived in cities for so long that I’ve just had tiny apartments with kitchens that are smaller than the island now,” she told US Weekly.

Ginger's work means she travels away from home on a regular basis, but she loves it when she's there with her family.

Ginger shares her home with her husband and their sons

The much-loved star has her new book, A Little Closer to Home, coming out in October and she recently shared a preview of it's front cover.

Ginger's inspiring book will include her journey with mental health, depression and healing, and alongside the picture of her book cover, she wrote a heartfelt message.

"Book cover reveal. On October 12 I'm bringing you inside the trauma and the hard work it takes every day to heal.

"The tools, the humor and the tears – I want to share it all. Link in my bio for pre-order. Comment below if you are ready for a bit more disaster."

Fans were quick to send their support to the star, with one writing: "I will absolutely be supporting this," while another wrote: "So proud of you!"

We can't wait to read it.

