Ginger Zee shares gorgeous beach selfie during family adventure The Good Morning America star is married to Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee made the most of the good weather over the weekend and took her family on an adventure by the coast.

The Good Morning America star enjoyed a trip to the Half Moon Bay State Beach with her husband Ben Aaron and their two young sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

The trip was especially exciting for Miles, as it was his first visit to see the Pacific Ocean.

The doting mother posted a gorgeous beach selfie with her family to mark the occasion, as well as a sweet video of her asking Miles what he thought of the sea.

"Good" the three-year-old enthusiastically replied.

Fans were quick to comment on Ginger's sweet family post, with one writing: "Such a beautiful family! Enjoy," while another wrote: "Awesome pictures. You have a beautiful family."

A third added: "One of my favourite beaches! Have a great family time!"

Ginger is often travelling for work and when she can, she brings her family with her.

Earlier in the week, the star was in Philadelphia, and posted a sweet picture of herself with Miles standing in front of a fountain, as she recalled her conversation with her toddler about the trip.

She wrote: "'I'm taking a vacation in SILLADELPHIA' Miles has been telling people... I rarely get to bring the kids for work trips but wait until you see where we are this morning... we could not leave them out."

The proud parent later went on to share a photo of herself with her children at the zoo.

Ginger hasn't been in the GMA studios since March 2020 as a result of her travel commitments, and fans are looking forward to the day she returns and joins the rest of her co-hosts.

The star recently opened up about when she was likely to return to the ABC studios in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

A fan had asked her "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?" Ginger replied alongside an image of herself in the studio with a confused expression on her face.

She explained in the caption: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

