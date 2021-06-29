Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans as she showers in knotted green bikini She looked incredible!

Tracee Ellis Ross must be used to wowing her fans day in and day out with her quirky fashion sense and her flawless bikini body.

But the Girlfriends star certainly hasn't tired of it, as she took to her Instagram to stun her fans with an incredible knotted green bikini.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross looks like a Bond girl emerging from luxurious home pool

The star was enjoying an outdoor shower, and she had clearly picked the perfect attire, with the two-piece wrapping around her body.

The actress was having a good time, as she couldn't stop beaming in the multiple shots that she shared with fans, even winking on one occasion.

Tracee only used emojis in her caption, as she posted the shower, winking face, bikini bottoms and tropical island ones.

And understandably, the Black-ish star's fans were enthralled with the sensational snaps, as one enthused: "This beautiful woman is such a vibe!!!!!"

A second wrote: "We really don't deserve all this fine-ness," while a third added: "Pretty pretty!"

Many other fans followed Tracee's lead and only posted emojis in the comments, favoring heart, flame and green heart ones.

Tracee wowed fans in the two-piece

Although it's usually Tracee's fashion that cause a stir with fans, the star recently sent them into overdrive when she revealed that she was getting a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She will be joining her famous mother, Diana Ross, who has two stars on the famous pathway, one in 1982 as a solo recording artist and the second in 1994 as part of The Supremes.

Tracee made the announcement with a clip of her mother getting her first star, with the I'm Coming Out singer wearing an elegant white dress.

The words "And in 2022" then flashed up, before showing Tracee's name alongside other nominees. The star circled her name before adding a series of exclamation marks around it.

The star has a range of sensational bikinis

She captioned the post: "Well this feels cool!!! I'm getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame (40 years after my mama @dianaross)! What an honor to be etched into the history of Hollywood!"

Fans went into a complete meltdown over the news, as one wrote: "Congratulations Tracee, you really are your own bright shooting star across the sky mama."

And a second hoped that the actress' star would be placed near her mother's one.

