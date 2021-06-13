﻿
Tracee Ellis Ross looks sensational in botanical bikini as she poses by the poolside

The Black-ish actress received plenty of compliments from her fans

Hanna Fillingham

Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the most stylish bikini over the weekend while relaxing by the poolside in LA.

The Black-ish actress made the most of the warm weather by soaking up the sun with a glass of wine by her side, dressed in a botanical print two-piece.

The design featured green, purple and red printed flowers, and looked sensational on the star.

Fans were quick to compliment Tracee's photos after she posted them, with one writing: "You are gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Tracee you've broke the internet again!" A third added: "You are goals," accompanied by a series of fire emojis.

Tracee has an incredible figure and maintains this through working out regularly and eating healthily.

During an interview with Shape magazine, the award-winning actress opened up about her diet.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible in a botanical print bikini

She said: "I try to stay away from sugar, dairy, and gluten, but otherwise I eat pretty much everything.

"I make most of my food, and I am the queen of the salad. I make all different variations.

"Last night, I made this chicken and celery salad with a tahini, wasabi, and wine dressing from the New York Times Cooking app.

The Black-ish star has an incredible sense of style

"I used the wasabi from a sushi order, and someone gave me some tahini in a gift basket that I had never opened. I added a little bit of garlic and a lime and brown sugar, because it's all I had. It's ridiculous how good it is.

"During this pandemic, I have become very good friends with celery now that I've made all these things with it. It's been really fun to experiment."

What's more, Tracee has no health regrets as a result of her wholesome lifestyle.

When asked by Health magazine what her top health regret was, she replied: "I don't know if I have any. I'm not a smoker, I don't drink coffee,

Tracee with her famous mother Diana Ross

"I've never tried pot. I tried coffee once in high school, and it was a bad thing."

However, when pushed about her vices, the star replied: "French fries, olives and shopping."

