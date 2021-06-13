Tracee Ellis Ross looks sensational in botanical bikini as she poses by the poolside The Black-ish actress received plenty of compliments from her fans

Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the most stylish bikini over the weekend while relaxing by the poolside in LA.

The Black-ish actress made the most of the warm weather by soaking up the sun with a glass of wine by her side, dressed in a botanical print two-piece.

The design featured green, purple and red printed flowers, and looked sensational on the star.

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross puts on a flirty display as she dances in bikini and coverup

Fans were quick to compliment Tracee's photos after she posted them, with one writing: "You are gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Tracee you've broke the internet again!" A third added: "You are goals," accompanied by a series of fire emojis.

Tracee has an incredible figure and maintains this through working out regularly and eating healthily.

During an interview with Shape magazine, the award-winning actress opened up about her diet.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible in a botanical print bikini

She said: "I try to stay away from sugar, dairy, and gluten, but otherwise I eat pretty much everything.

"I make most of my food, and I am the queen of the salad. I make all different variations.

"Last night, I made this chicken and celery salad with a tahini, wasabi, and wine dressing from the New York Times Cooking app.

The Black-ish star has an incredible sense of style

"I used the wasabi from a sushi order, and someone gave me some tahini in a gift basket that I had never opened. I added a little bit of garlic and a lime and brown sugar, because it's all I had. It's ridiculous how good it is.

"During this pandemic, I have become very good friends with celery now that I've made all these things with it. It's been really fun to experiment."

What's more, Tracee has no health regrets as a result of her wholesome lifestyle.

When asked by Health magazine what her top health regret was, she replied: "I don't know if I have any. I'm not a smoker, I don't drink coffee,

Tracee with her famous mother Diana Ross

"I've never tried pot. I tried coffee once in high school, and it was a bad thing."

However, when pushed about her vices, the star replied: "French fries, olives and shopping."

