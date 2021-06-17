Diana Ross puts on flirty display in rare appearance on daughter Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram The singer recently turned 77

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Diana Ross and her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, and the Black-ish actress proved it with her latest Instagram post.

The star shared a video of her famous mother on social media as she announced exciting news, and the footage of the 77-year-old was nothing short of show-stopping.

Diana wowed in a series of flirty outfits, from red leather to lingerie, and the throwback performances were exceptional.

Tracee captioned the montage: "New music from my mama @dianaross! Out tomorrow."

Her fans remarked on the uncanny resemblance between Tracee and Diana and also posted strings of heart emojis.

Many were so excited by the release of her new music and wrote: "She’s so amazing," and, "Yaaaasssss, can’t wait."

Diana has new music coming out

It is not the first time Tracee's fans have remarked on the mother-daughter similarities. In a Motherss Day post, the duo looked ethereal in the throwback snaps that Tracee shared on Instagram.

They were cozying up together in a black and white photo, on the cover of Essence, and stunning in split photos too.

"You two look like sisters!!" one fan wrote. "That split image is nuuuttts honey omg. So beautiful, and twins all day long," another chimed in, while an additional fan added, “Absolutely stunning both of you."

Fans couldn't get over how much they look like one another

Tracee also shared a sweet message for her mother.

"MAMA ~ I love you beyond! @dianaross. Sending Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all those who Mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered," she wrote.

"A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

