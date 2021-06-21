Tracee Ellis Ross has the most heartwarming and hilarious Father’s Day tribute Now we know where the Black-ish star gets her sense of humor from

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of social media’s most popular celebrities, and for good reason. Her posts have all the authenticity you’d expect of her, while also being knee-slappers. Her latest Father’s Day tribute is no different, it might just be the pièce de résistance.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross enjoys emotional reunion with father

Tracee uploaded a series of snaps on Instagram celebrating her dad, Robert Ellis, on Father’s Day. The first shot, of Tracee and her siblings, shows just how much of the family gene pool they’ve all managed to inherit.

Along with a sweet black and white shot of the two, the next photos show off their more comedic side. Tracee and her dad pose in front of the Christmas tree, making silly faces and smiling their biggest smiles.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Robert Ellis have showed how close their bond is on social media before

“This guy. Come on man. I love you so much @bobellis333” she captioned the candid snapshots. The post was, as always, a hit with her fans. “I adore your dad,” one person commented. “He looks like he is soooo much fun!” another person wrote.

Many of them not only noticed how adorable the pictures were, but also how similar the two looked, considering Tracee usually gets compared to her mother, Diana Ross. “Twins!” was a comment many fans left behind.

Fans got to see the father-daughter duo show off their combined goofiness

Tracee and her dad share a close bond, one they were able to rekindle when they reunited in April. The two spent the happy reunion at Central Park amid Tracee’s videos where she captured just how excited she was when the two reunited. And she's frequently shared pictures with other family members as well.

Till the documented reunion happens live again, however, we can enjoy the two partaking in their hilarious social media antics for all of us to enjoy.

