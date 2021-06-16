Andy Murray, the five-time singles champion, has made a triumphant return to the tennis courts. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old defeated Frenchman Benoit Paire, making it through to the second round of the Championships at Queen's Club.

In his immediate post-match interview, the sportsman was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his win more than two years on from his most recent hip surgery.

Fighting back the tears, Andy remarked: "I love playing tennis. Sorry." He paused for a moment before adding: "Competing is why you put in all the hard work. "The last few years I've not got to do as much of that as I would have liked so it's just great I'm out here and able to compete again."

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Andy appears to be back on the courts in fighting form. Over the years, the tennis star has struggled to return to his former level since having hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019. His injuries have limited his tournament time.

"I just really want to play," explained Andy. "I have not really had the opportunity to do that the past few years. When I have, it's been pretty fleeting.

"[This was the] first singles match I got to play on grass in three years. Not a lot of stuff has happened in that period, as well. It's not like a whole lot has gone on. I was just happy to be out there playing, doing well.

"There are obviously a lot of doubts as well when you haven't hardly played. But then, like I kept saying, in the back of my mind and in practice and stuff, I put in so much work and have done so much good stuff. I'm really proud of what my attitude has been like in terms of feeling the various setbacks and everything and [that I have] kept going."

