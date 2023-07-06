Game Set Match: The Wimbledon partners who'll be cheering courtside this summer

Wimbledon is often billed as one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and over the past week, there has been some incredible tennis on display. Fans of the sport have been overjoyed to see the likes of Andy Murray, Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic all take centre stage at The Championships.

Although they are the familiar faces on the scene, it's their other halves who often share the limelight when they support them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our guide...

Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray

© Getty Kim Murray is often seen supporting Andy at Wimbledon

Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering him on his return to Wimbledon. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, Edie, Teddie, and Lola. Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Kim revealed how proud she is of her husband. "It's great he is still so focussed," she shared. "He goes out there wanting to win every single match and we are very proud of him."

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard, who is one of the biggest names in tennis right now, is believed to be dating Maria González Giménez, a tennis player from Murcia. The couple have kept their romance on the down low. However, Tennis Tonic previously shared a screenshot of an Instagram story posted on Alcaraz's account where the two where seen sharing a sweet embrace.

Harriet Dart

The British player confirmed last year she was in a relationship with Norwegian model, tennis player and software engineer Stephen Falck. "I went through a really bad personal time that was not a fun time in my life last year and I really had to work on a lot of things," she told The Telegraph. She confessed that she was previously in a "bad relationship" and that her newfound confidence on the court in 2022 compared with the previous year was down to the happiness she found in her personal life.

"I do believe, if you're happier off the court, you're happier on the court," she said. "It's like any job, if you bring things from home into the workplace, it's very challenging. I definitely feel like I belong a lot more. In previous years I've had some good results, but I've lost some pretty close matches."

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic

Novak Djokovic tends to have his wife Jelena supporting him from the sidelines. The couple married in July 2014, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The big day took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title. Jelena, who runs the Novak Foundation, said of laying eyes on her groom for the first time: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions.

"I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him." The couple are parents to son Stefan, five, and daughter Tara, who he turns three in September.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

This tennis couple will be supporting each other when they are not playing. The British beauty and Australian hunk began dating in 2021. They confirmed their romance on International Women's Day in 2021. Sharing a beautiful picture of themselves, Alex wrote: "Happy international women’s day!! Specially to this one, I don’t mind you." To which, Katie replied: "Guess you're OK too [love heart emoji]."

Katie recently praised her boyfriend and all the support he's shown her during tournaments. "Yeah, he's a pretty good boyfriend. He made it out to court," she said at Wimbledon. "No, yeah, he's someone that I have a lot of admiration for on and off the tennis court."

Elina Svitolina

© Getty Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the WTA Summer Party 2019

Elina and Gael Monfils are arguably one of the most well-known tennis couples, having been together since 2019. They tied the knot on 16 July 2021, three months after getting engaged. The tennis stars are now parents to their daughter, Skai.

Casper Ruud

© Getty Casper Ruud with his girlfriend Maria Galligani

This rising star, one of the players in Netflix's tennis documentary Break Point, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Maria Galligani since 2018. Over the years, the couple – who are from Norway – have travelled the world together for Casper's tournaments. The tennis player doesn't often share pictures of Maria, but last year for her birthday, he paid a sweet tribute by writing: "Happy birthday to this beauty."

Felix Auger Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi

French Canadian player Felix Auger Aliassime has been in a relationship with Nina Ghaibi, 22, since early 2019. They often post photos together online, and have already won a loyal legion of fans. The tennis player recently paid tribute to Nina on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to the one who makes all moments feel so special. I’m so blessed and privileged to share this life with you. Now time to hear about you being older than me for the next 2 months. Enjoy your day cutie."

Cameron Norrie

© Getty Cameron Norrie hugs his girlfriend Louise Jacobi

The British hopeful is with his girlfriend Louise Jacobi. The couple, who tend to keep a relatively low profile on social media, met at a New York bar in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends. Last year, US entrepreneur Louise has been spotted courtside during Wimbledon as she cheered on her man. She even broke down in tears after Cameron beat David Goffin to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

She previously gave fans a small insight into the relationship, confessing she wasn't initially interested in Cameron due to his travelling schedule. In October 2019, Louise lost her job - at the time, Cameron asked her to join him at the Vienna Open. "When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together,'" she said. "So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well… In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did' because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit."

Matteo Berrettini

© Getty Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023

The Italian player is romancing TV presenter Melissa Satta, who was previously married to German footballer Kevin Prince Boateng. They were first linked to each other back in January, with Melissa speaking out about the backlash she has faced since their relationship came to light. Fans claim she is to blame for the Italian tennis pro's abdominal injury.

"I receive a lot of messages of insults, bullying and sexism," she told Vanity Fair Italy in May. "I have chosen to be a public figure, and I accept being exposed and exposing myself on social media, but I’m just trying to have a romantic relationship with another person, I simply want to try to be happy too. I'm a normal girl and I live a normal life out of the limelight, why should I be blamed because your partner is having a hard time at his job?"

Matteo later defended Melissa saying: "I cannot conceive how a relationship can allow you not to do your job, but people talk. We live in the era of social media, where everyone can say anything and it seems to me as if general education has been lost. In the end, however, I am happy, this is what matters."

Andrey Rublev

The Russian tennis player is in a relationship with part-time tennis coach Anastasija Homutova. It's been reported that the two met during a practise event in 2016, and immediately embarked on a romance.

