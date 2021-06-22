Rebel Wilson shows off toned physique in slinky off-the-shoulder gown The Pitch Perfect actress has transformed herself inside and out

Rebel Wilson isn't afraid to make a bold fashion statement and her latest was no exception.The star, 41, gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming movie, Senior Year, and once again, she looked amazing.

Showcasing her unbelievable health transformation, Rebel wowed in a slinky prom gown with off-the-shoulder detailing.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit - and everyone is saying the same thing

The Pitch Perfect actress was beaming from ear to ear and appeared to be having the time of her life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson works up a sweat in mesh outfit on set of her new movie

While her legs were covered in the floor-length dress, the slinky material clung to her slimline physique.

She's certainly worked hard to get in shape and said she embarked on her year of health for many reasons, including freezing her eggs.

MORE: Rebel WIlson stuns in a crop top for special reason

SEE: Rebel Wilson debuts stunning hair transformation

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go," she revealed.

Rebel was red carpet ready!

However, Rebel sadly hinted recently that things were not going as planned when it came to her fertility.

In a cryptic Instagram post, alongside a somber selfie, she wrote: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks like royalty in figure-flattering look with a twist

SEE: Rebel Wilson's bathtub selfie is totally unexpected

Rebel is having a blast on the set of Senior Year

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Rebel – who split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch in February – froze her eggs even before the couple embarked on their relationship so she can potentially become a mother if, and when, the time is right.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.