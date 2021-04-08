Michelle Obama showcases toned physique in stunning beach photo Barack Obama's wife shared a motivational picture with her fans

Michelle Obama looked incredible in a new workout photo posted on social media this week – and she received quite the reaction!

The former FLOTUS took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark National Walking Day, to share a picture of herself taking a stroll by the beach.

In the image, Michelle was dressed in blue leggings and a co-ordinating workout top, displaying her toned physique.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about daughters Malia and Sasha

The mother-of-two's walk looked idyllic too, with a clear blue ocean and white sand in view.

In the caption, Barack Obama's wife opened up about the importance of staying active, and motivated her followers to do the same.

She wrote: "It’s #NationalWalkingDay, and I hope you all can make a little time to get some steps in. I know it’s not always easy.

Michelle Obama shared an incredible workout photo by the beach

"We’re all juggling so much. But trust me, getting a little walk in is good for both your physical and mental health—and that’s something we all can use, especially these days.

"So whether you’re taking a socially-distanced walk around your neighborhood or just walking around your home, I'd love to hear how you plan to put yourself higher on your to-do list today in the comments. #WellnessWednesday."

Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful place to take a stroll," while another wrote: "You've inspired me to go for a walk, thank you!" A third added: "What a beautiful view for your walk."

It appeared that Michelle was in Hawaii in the picture, which looked to have been taken during the Obama's vacation earlier in the year.

During the pandemic, Michelle and Barack have been keeping fans motivated and entertained with their individual projects.

The Obamas have enjoyed spending quality time together during the pandemic

Both have launched podcasts in the past year – The Michelle Obama Podcast, and Renegades: Born in the USA – which Barack created with award-winning singer Bruce Springsteen.

The political couple have also been enjoying spending quality family time with their daughters Malia and Sasha, who both returned home from university during the pandemic.

