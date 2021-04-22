Michelle Obama shares rare family photo to mark special celebration The former FLOTUS is married to Barack Obama and they share daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama has reason to celebrate this week – and wanted to mark the occasion with her social media followers too!

On Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share an incredible throwback photo of her beloved brother Craig Robinson, as he marked his birthday.

In the image, a young Craig was captured in action at the DJ deck, and his sister shared a sweet story alongside the photo.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my big brother and best friend, @CraigMalRob!

"From growing up on the South Side to your days as a DJ and beyond, I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you a great birthday!"

Michelle Obama shared a rare throwback photo of her big brother Craig Robinson on his birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many remarking on Michelle's memories of Craig in her book, Becoming.

"I love him because of your book. Happy birthday," one wrote, while another commented: "Reading about you, Craig, and everyone else in Becoming. It's an amazing book. Thank you for your words."

A third added: "I remember him from your book! Amazing book. Love you and miss you in the White House."

Michelle and Craig have an incredibly close relationship

Michelle and Craig grew up on the South Side of Chicago with their parents Fraser and Marian Robinson.

Following the death of their father Fraser in 1991, Craig took on a paternal role and Michelle often went to him for advice.

The mother-of-two invited Craig onto her Michelle Obama Podcast last year, and opened up about the time her brother reassured her when she told him her fears about Barack running for office.

Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

"Having you assure me that this is going to be ok," she said.

"You were the one that said 'You married a guy who has this kind of ambition and this in his heart.'"

In her memoir, Becoming, meanwhile, Michelle gave Craig a special mention.

The former FLOTUS is a doting mum to her two daughters

She wrote: "You have been my protector since the day I was born. You have made me laugh more than any other person on this earth.

"You are the best brother a sister could ask for, a loving and caring son, husband, and father."

