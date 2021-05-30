Barack and Michelle Obama mark end of an era in heartfelt post The former POTUS and FLOTUS have a legion of loyal fans on social media

Barack and Michelle Obama have lived an extraordinary life and spent eight years living in the White House.

The well-known couple had an incredible time during this era, and have remained great friends with their staff.

Over the weekend, Michelle took to Instagram to mark an end of an era, as their devoted butler announced that he was retiring from his job after 47 years of service.

In a heartfelt post, with was accompanied by a picture of the couple with butler William 'Buddy' Carter at a black-tie dinner, the former FLOTUS revealed just how much he meant to them.

She wrote: "William “Buddy” Carter is retiring after 47 years as a butler at the White House and the Blair House.

"Barack and I are so grateful to have had his warmth, charm, and dignity by our side for eight of those years.

Michelle Obama marked an end of an era alongside a lovely photo

"He was always someone we could count on, without fail, and as time went on, he became an extension of our own family.

"Congratulations, Buddy, on nearly a half-century of extraordinary service to First Families and our country."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow this is fantastic! Wishing him a glorious retirement. Such a lovely honour. Thank you Mr and Mrs Obama," while another wrote: "Congratulations Mr Carter! I just read where he was referenced in 'A Promised Land' Thanks for recognising him."

Michelle and Barack lived in the White House for eight years

A third added: "Congratulations! Wishing him many years of fun and enjoyment during his retirement."

During Barack's time in office, the former president and his wife were also balancing their high-profile jobs alongside raising their two young daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Barack recently opened up about the fears they initially had when accepting his job, involving his children.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the former president revealed he and Michelle worried about whether their children would end up as "weird kids".

Michelle and Barack with daughters Malia and Sasha

"They don't have an attitude – that was what me and Michelle were worried about the most and I write about this in the book – when I talked about running, are we going to end up with weird kids?

"And Michelle and my mother-in-law were very good with saying 'Listen, you have to make your own beds, you have to wake yourselves up'."

