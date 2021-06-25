Rebel Wilson is a knockout in shiny bubblegum pink 80s bodysuit And looking fiery while doing so!

Rebel Wilson has shared more behind-the-scenes snaps of her new comedy Senior Year - and this time she's rocking a very shiny, very 80s bubblegum pink bodysuit.

And looking fiery while doing so.

Rebel posted the picture on Instagram, posing with two of her stunt doubles. "Double trouble! @bamastunts & Brooke crushing it as per usual!" she captioned the snap.

All three were wearing the same outfit, which featured large floral accents on the shoulders and hips, while they had their hair curled in 1950s waves.

But the snap also may have given away a big spoiler for what fans can expect from the film, as in an earlier picture shared this past week Rebel showed off her character's prom look - a bubblegum pink satin dress with the same accents on the shoulders.

"Stephanie Conway arriving in style #SeniorYear arriving 2022! Can’t wait for you guys to see this movie next year. @salvadorperezcostumes crushing it on the costumes for this huge Prom sequence," she captioned the post.

Rebel rocked the very retro outfit

The dress was a floor-length gown with an empire waist - and we can't help but wonder if an event at the prom will see the dress come off and Rebel's character Stephanie break out into dance.

Rebel will bring her comedy genius to the upcoming film about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

The film is currently shooting

She will appear in and produce the project and she clearly cannot wait. When she first announced the film news she wrote a post on social media and added: "I mean who doesn’t love a high school cheerleading movie! #seniorYear."

It is thought This Is Us star Justin Hartley, Love Victor's Michael Cimino, Alicia Silverstone and Angourie Rice will all star as well.

