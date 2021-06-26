Rebel Wilson is flawless in filter-free selfie The star is all-natural

Rebel Wilson celebrated the weekend with a selfie that was sure to get plenty of attention on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Pitch Perfect actress shared several photos including a close-up selfie which was stunning.

In the image, Rebel wore her hair in a simple ponytail and matched her crimson sweater with a slick of lipstick. She had a simple gold chain around her neck and looked straight at the camera.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson has fun at the fairground with thrill-seeking

Rebel’s look was in stark contrast to her appearance during the week when she was filming her new movie, Senior Year.

She showcased some jaw-dropping outfits including a bubblegum pink, 80s bodysuit which was certainly head-turning.

Rebel was also a vision in a long, off-the-shoulder prom gown which she pulled off to perfection.

Rebel has lost more than 75lbs

The Australian star was able to enjoy a day off work recently too when she went on a fairground date with a male companion.

She posted video and photos from the sunset date in Atlanta where she indulged in a thrill-seeking ride.

Rebel and her friend looked overjoyed as they sat side-by-side to take the plunge on a sky-high slide.

Rebel rocked a swimsuit for another selfie

The clip was filmed in slow motion and their joyful faces said it all as they smiled broadly while sliding to the bottom of the lengthy ride.

Rebel teamed skin-tight yellow cycling shorts with an oversized sweatshirt and wore her hair up. She'd accessorised with her favourite pair of sunglasses which she needed as the sun started to set on their evening out.

