Ant McPartlin and fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett look loved-up at Wimbledon ahead of wedding The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020

Although details of their impending nuptials have been kept under wraps, Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett made sure they fitted in some time to attend day eight of Wimbledon.

Looking stylish as ever, the couple - who have been together since 2018 - arrived arm-in-arm as they made their way through the crowds at the All England Club.

MORE: A look at Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's relationship timeline

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec reflect on their 39 awards

The presenter, 45, kept it simple with a smart cream blazer and black trousers, while his fiancée turned heads in a chic teal dress with pink leafy detailing.

MORE: The Wimbledon wives and partners we'll see courtside this summer

READ: Everything you need to know about Ant McPartlin's wedding

Unable to keep their eyes off each other, both Ant, 45, and Anne-Marie appeared to be in great spirits as they joined a whole host of celebrities at evian's VIP suite - including the likes of Stormzy, Jessie J and Laura Whitmore.

Neither Ant nor Anne-Marie have shared their wedding date with fans, but the pair have only been engaged for over six months - much of which has seen the UK endure its third COVID-19 lockdown. The Sun previously reported that they may not marry until 2022 - with only a handful of guests knowing the date and location.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett were at Wimbledon on Tuesday

In May, the TV star was spotted shopping for wedding suits, which suggests they may be saying 'I do' sooner than fans had expected. Ant and his friends visited tailor Sir Tom Baker in central London in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

SEE: Ant McPartlin's £6million love nest with girlfriend Anne-Marie is incredible

Just weeks after their engagement, the I'm A Celebrity host talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

The engaged couple even took a few selfies

The star also opened up about whether he would have his best pal, Declan Donnelly, as his best man, revealing that he took on the important role at his first wedding to his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong.

He said: "He [Dec] was very good last time. He has been my best man. I’ve been his best man. But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There have been no plans." Dec chimed in, joking: "I think it’s between me and the dog!"

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.