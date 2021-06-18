Demi Moore and daughters surprise fans with baby photo The famous family looked so happy

Demi Moore and her three gorgeous daughters left fans doing a double-take with a social media photo nobody was expecting.

The actress, along with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, posed for a snapshot which looked like a baby reveal.

The foursome were sat next to one another and beaming for the camera and two of her offspring had twins newborns in their arms.

But the photo was a repost from their friend, Derek Blasberg, who recently welcomed his adorable baby boy and girl, Noah and Grace.

He had captioned the Instagram Story: "Best. Nannies. Ever @demimoore @buuski @scoutlaruewillis @rumerwillis."The famous family looked to have the situation completely in control too.

Demi and her daughters were the spitting image of each other with their raven hair and glowing complexions, proving the star’s genes are strong.

Demi and her daughters posed with twin newborns

While babies aren’t on the cards just yet for Demi’s girls, Tallulah has just made a major life decision. She recently announced she'd got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Demi shared the good news with the most adorable selfie of her and the happy couple as they kissed her on the cheek. Demi's big grin at the camera confirmed just how happy she is with the news.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family," she captioned her post.

Demi shares her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Dillon proposed to his wife-to-be in their back garden, and in a series of snaps, she showed the moment he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal, embracing him before he lifted her into the air.

"With absolute most certainty," she wrote alongside the pictures. She also showed a video of her engagement ring, which featured a massive diamond in the middle, as her hand shock.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN' – MOM'S SPAGHETTI – I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she added.

