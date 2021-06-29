Demi Moore sends pulses racing with a sultry throwback celebrating a special occasion And she still looks the same

Demi Moore is just more proof that you can age like fine wine and no one will notice. At least, not until you remind people of it.

The actress threw it way back by uploading a clip to her Instagram to mark a big career milestone that showed off the very height of her appeal.

Demi uploaded a short scene from the 1996 movie Striptease, which she starred in along with Armand Assante, Burt Reynolds, and her daughter, Rumer Willis.

The scene shows the Ghost star taking off her shirt to reveal a barely-there gold bra underneath as she performs for a crowd. "25 years of Striptease…" she captioned it.

The star's throwback clip really started to send pulses racing like it did in 1996

Fans were loving the throwback and feeling nostalgic along with her. "ICONIC EPIC LEGENDARY," Lisa Rinna wrote. And model Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor pointed out the main fact, commenting, "Thing is you look JUST AS HOT NOW." Rumer herself joined in on the fun, writing, "Smoke show."

Striptease saw Demi play an FBI secretary who starts engaging in more indecent activities as she tries to regain custody of her daughter and expose a corrupt congressman's crimes.

The actress was paid a whopping $12.5 million for the role, which at that time made her the highest paid film actress ever. This was due to the less-than-PG13 nature of the role and the fact that Demi was at the top of her game, making her a big get.

In the movie, Demi's real life daughter, Rumer, also played her on-screen daughter

Unfortunately, while the film did have a decent box office run, it was critically panned, becoming one of the worst reviewed movies of all time.

However, it has since acquired a small cult following, especially given that it serves as a reminder of the peaks the actress' career reached, even though she has experienced a resurgence over the last few years.

