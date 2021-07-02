Princess Diana's former chef reveals her hilarious reaction to meeting Tom Cruise The late mother of Princes William and Harry would have turned 60 on 1 July

Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for her at Kensington Palace for four years, has shared a new surprising story about the royal.

In a YouTube video tribute celebrating what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, Darren told viewers about the goings-on at the palace with his famous boss – and his memory of when the Princess met Tom Cruise is just priceless.

Darren said of Diana: "She came into the kitchen one morning and said, 'Darren, we've had an invite to go and watch the making of Mission Impossible at Pinewood Studios in London, for me to take William and Harry.'

"Of course they were young then and they'd probably love the pyrotechnics and everything. 'Do you think they'd be interested?'" the Princess asked Darren.

The chef recalls: "I remember saying, 'I'm not sure about the boys your Royal Highness, but if you get to meet Tom Cruise…' She said: 'Darren I'll crack the funnies'.

Diana took her sons to watch Mission Impossible being filmed

"She came into the kitchen later that day and she'd been and the boys absolutely loved it – all those explosions and things.

"She came in, picked up some fruit, walked out and didn't say anything. But as she was walking out, she said, 'That's another one off the list. He's too short.' She'd met Tom Cruise!"

Wow, what a revelation!

The actor Tom Cruise

Darren also told royal fans of how Diana enjoyed hanging out in the palace kitchens and talking.

He said: "She loved coming in the kitchen and just sitting there and chatting. She'd often just sit up on the counter or on the chest freezer and she loved talking about Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables – we both loved going to the theatre.

"She always used to trump me. I would say, 'Oh, I went to see Phantom of the Opera and got amazing seats'.

She would say, 'Oh, I went to see it too and I was just a few rows back,' and then went to actually have dinner with Andrew Lloyd Webber. I was like, 'Ok, that's pretty cool."

