Nicole Kidman shares peek inside daughter's birthday celebrations – and the cake is incredible! The actress is a proud mother of four

Nicole Kidman officially has a teenager in the house! The star took to Instagram on 7 July in honour of daughter Sunday Rose’s 13th birthday – and she gave fans a sneak peek at the family's celebrations in the process.

Mom-of-four Nicole posted a snapshot showing her holding Sunday's birthday cake in front of a sea of balloons. The cake itself stands at four tiers high and is covered in multi-coloured sprinkles and topped with gold candles.

READ: Nicole Kidman's relationship with children Bella and Connor Cruise: all the details

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

"Happy happy birthday Sunday! We love you so much - yum yum!!!" Nicole captioned her post, adding three love heart eyes emojis. Her followers were quick to send their birthday wishes to Sunday, who she shares with husband Keith Urban.

READ: Nicole Kidman's son just made a major change to his appearance

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella transforms into Disney Princess in brand new photo

Sunday is the third of Nicole’s four children. During her marriage to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001, she became a mother for the first time when the couple adopted two children – Bella, who is now 28 and lives in London, and 26-year-old Connor, who now resides in Florida.

Nicole took to Instagram in celebration of Sunday's birthday

Following her split from Tom, Nicole went on to find love with Keith. The couple were married in June 2006 and are parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, ten.

READ: Nicole Kidman stuns fans with rare comments about marriage to Tom Cruise

MORE: Nicole Kidman's wedding anniversary post with Keith Urban divides fans

In an interview with Marie Claire in October, Nicole spoke about how her husband has to retreat from their "female-heavy" family every once in a while. "We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!'" said the actress, adding: "At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space.

Nicole and Keith pictured with their two girls

"Oh, and he Googles cars - I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she continued. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."

Read more HELLO! US stories here