Gorka Marquez treated his fans to a cute family selfie – even though his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and daughter Mia were not picture ready.

Taking a mirror selfie of the trio - just weeks after confirming his engagement to the former actress - the Strictly Come Dancing star joked: "Family selfie is going well... #takeone."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez discuss pre-wedding makeover

Their Strictly friends were quick to comment, adding a string of heart shaped emojis. One follower remarked: "Beautiful family. Always loved Gemma, she's innocently beautiful xx." Another said: "Love you guys."

A third fan mused: "Mia was having none of it bless her." To which, Gemma replied: "Fuming! 'Just take me to bloody nursery dad' [laughing emoji]."

It's been an exciting year for the couple. Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, presenting his future wife with a beautiful engagement ring. HELLO! spoke to engagement and wedding ring and jewellery brand Taylor & Hart who valued the rock at an estimated cost of £11,900.

Gorka shared this hilarious mirror selfie

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of the BBC dance show back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until 2019's Christmas special. They welcomed their daughter Mia in July of that year.

After confirming their happy news, Gemma told her fans: "Thank you so much for your lovely, lovely messages and well-wishes. It's really kind of you, I'm trying to read through them all. But yeah, as if I am a fiancée?" Gorka added, "Thank you."

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie of Gemma showing off her exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine’s forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed. Gorka, 30, remarked: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES!!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

