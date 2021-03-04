Gemma Atkinson reveals major lifestyle change – see photo The famous mum took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson and her boyfriend, Strictly's Gorka Marquez, paid a visit to the dentist on Thursday, with Gemma even revealing that she was fitted with braces.

Posting a selfie, the famous mum's braces appeared to be transparent and fitted to the back of her teeth. "Today's the day, got braces," she wrote alongside the snap.

In a second post, Gemma hilariously added that she'd been told she might find herself eating less snacks due to her braces, but insisted that won't be the case.

Gemma took to Instagram

The radio host wrote: "I've been told to expect some discomfort from day two to five. I've also been told I'll probably lay off the snacks because people can't be bothered to keep taking them in and out. I may be an exception though as I love me son snacks."

While her other half accompanied her to the dentist, it's unclear if he had any work done.

Gemma's post comes a day after she shared the details of an unusual – but very apt – engagement gift she and Gorka received this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma uploaded a photo of his and hers workout outfits from Reebok.

They appeared to consist of two T-shirts, one in white and one in black, with the usual logo changed so it included a red heart – how sweet!

Underneath the tops, a pair of trainers each could just be seen in the shot. The actress and presenter captioned the picture: "Engagement gifts from @reebokeurope...thank you so much!"

Both Gemma and Gorka love to work out and often share videos and photos from their workouts on social media.

