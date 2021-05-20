Frank Lampard makes rare comment about his baby son with wife Christine The couple welcomed little Freddie in March

Frank Lampard has given fans a glimpse into his personal life, admitting how much he has enjoyed spending some downtime with his family following the birth of his son.

The 42-year-old former footballer and his wife Christine welcomed their second child - a baby boy called Freddie - in March. His arrival was tinged with sadness as Frank had just been sacked as Chelsea's manager.

Speaking with his cousin Jamie Redknapp via MailOnline, the dad-of-four explained how the extra time allowed him to kick back with his loved ones.

"My son, Freddie, was born two months ago," he said. "I've been able to enjoy that and being at home with my girls."

As well as son Freddie, Frank shares two-year-old daughter Patricia with Christine. He is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

The football manager has opened up about his son Freddie

The sportsman confessed that he was completely "engrossed" with work when little Patricia was born - at the time, he had become footballer manager at Derby.

On how his experience was different with his son, Frank added: "Certainly a managerial career means much more sacrifice than as a player.

"For instance, Patricia was born when I was manager at Derby and I was engrossed in my work. Being there this time has been the big positive."

The couple welcomed their son in March

In March, Christine confirmed that she had given birth to their second child. The Loose Women star posed for an Instagram snap in hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote. It was only in January that Christine revealed her pregnancy.

