Christine Lampard and her husband Frank have been pictured out and about in London for the first time since welcoming their second child together.

In photos published by Mail Online, the proud parents were spotted taking their pet pooch Minnie out for a walk as they wrapped up warm in winter coats.

Christine, who announced the birth of her son Freddie on Monday, appeared to show no signs of sleepless nights as she looked naturally radiant. She opted for a casual look, wearing an olive green jumper, black trousers and a pair of loafers.

WATCH: Christine Lampard opens up about her surprise pregnancy

The Loose Women anchor surprised followers this week after revealing that she had welcomed her second child. Christine, 42, posed for an Instagram snap from hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote.

It was only two months ago that Christine, who is also the proud mum to daughter Patricia and stepdaughters Luna and Isla, announced her pregnancy. Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, she remarked: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

The couple welcomed their son this month

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

During an appearance on Loose Women, the TV star also seemed to hint that she was due in April as she said: "I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point. Hopefully, the world will be a much better place. Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don't want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around."

