Christine and Frank Lampard enjoy day off parenting duties with romantic outing The couple welcomed a little boy in March

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank Lampard showed no signs of sleepless nights as they enjoyed a rare day off from parenting duties on Monday.

The couple, who welcomed their second child - a little boy called Freddie - in March, appeared to be in great spirits whilst dining al fresco at the gorgeous Blue Bird Cafe in west London.

Wearing a chic white blouse and a pair of oversized sunglasses, the Loose Women star looked lovely as usual as she sipped on a refreshing beverage.

Last month, Christine confirmed that she had welcomed her second child. The 42-year-old posed for an Instagram snap in hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote.

Christine and Frank enjoyed a spot of lunch together on Monday

Christine and Frank are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia. The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

It was only in January that Christine revealed her pregnancy. Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, she remarked: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

The couple welcomed their son in March

Shortly after the announcement, Christine revealed her reservations about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, and how she felt about spending the majority of her pregnancy under lockdown restrictions.

"It's a strange time to be pregnant, as much as it is quite stressful because you are trying to take care of everything, yourself and this little baby," she explained on Loose Women.

"But on the flip side, you can't go out, you can't go partying, you don't feel like you are missing out on anything because none of your friends and family are doing it either."

