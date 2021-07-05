Al Roker reveals exciting new addition to family after visiting daughter The Today star is a doting father to three children

Al Roker is a doting father to three children, and recently went to visit his daughter Leila in Paris.

While there, the Today star got to meet the latest addition to his family after Leila got a puppy.

The adorable canine has been named Clouseau, and Al was more than pleased to meet him. Taking to Instagram, the popular weatherman shared a series of photos of himself cuddling up to Clouseau, alongside the caption: "How cute is my Parisian grandpuppy Clouseau?"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So cute, and love his name!" while another wrote: "Oh just adorable!" A third added: "He's your cute grandpup!"

Al shares Leila, 22, with wife Deborah Roberts, and the couple are also parents to son Nick, 16. The TV star is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, 34, who he shares with first wife Alice Bell.

Leila studied journalism in Paris and recently graduated, but is currently still living in the French capital with her boyfriend.

Al Roker proudly introduced his 'grandpuppy' to his social media followers

The aspiring journalist often appears on her famous parents' Instagram accounts, and recently took part in an Instagram Live with her mother, where she opened up about her aspirations after graduating.

Leila has already enjoyed some incredible journalistic opportunities, which have included reporting in Windsor during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

It's been an exciting time for Al's family, as his oldest daughter Courtney tied the knot to her husband Wesley Laga at the beginning of June.

Al Roker is a doting family man

The happy couple said 'I do' at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey, and the wedding was attended by many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer.

He couldn’t wait to proudly give away his firstborn but ahead of the nuptials Al admitted he was nervous for one reason. In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the father-of-three said: "It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather."

The Today star and his family and colleagues at daughter Courtney's wedding

He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked.

