Tom Cruise sparks romance rumours as he attends Wimbledon final with co-star Hayley Atwell The pair were first linked in late 2020

Tom Cruise was all smiles on Saturday afternoon as he attended the women's singles final at Wimbledon alongisde rumoured girlfriend and Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell.

Dressed in a navy-three piece suit, the Hollywood star turned heads as he took a seat on Centre Court to watch Australia's Ashleigh Barty take on Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková.

Meanwhile, Hayley wowed in a floor-length patterned cream dress, red heels and a matching cream coat. The couple were joined by French actress Pom Klementieff, who is also set to appear in the upcoming action film.

WATCH: Tom Cruise does his own mind-blowing stunt for Mission Impossible 7

Tom, 58, and Hayley, who is twenty years his junior, first sparked romance rumours in December 2020. An insider working on the upcoming seventh Mission Impossible instalment told The Sun that the pair had hit it off almost immediately after meeting on set. They added that the difficulties filming during the coronavirus pandemic brought the pair closer together.

The two were later spotted holding hands at a London screening, further fuelling speculation, although neither has publically addressed the rumours.

Tom and Hayley attended the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday

If they are to be believed, it marks the first long-term relationship the Top Gun actor has had since splitting from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012. The actor shares 14-year-old daughter Suri from his relationship with the actress, as well as two children - Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, from his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Hayley, who is best known for her roles in Captain America and The Duchess, has been previously linked to model Evan Jones, but they parted ways in 2015 after two years together.

