Fearne Cotton inundated with support as she marks incredible achievement

Congratulations are in order for Fearne Cotton who won big at the British Podcast Awards after she picked up the Podcast Champion Award.

MORE: Inside Fearne Cotton's beautiful new floral wallpaper collection

The award is given to a podcast that has championed a cause, and Fearne's Happy Place podcast was awarded it for her efforts to open up the mental health conversation and her work in the wellness podcast space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fearne Cotton shows off living room during intense workout

The star made the announcement as she stood with the award, and admitted that it came as a surprise to her, especially since she hadn't won in the other categories she was up for.

"When the two awards @happyplaceofficial were up for didn't win I totally relaxed and just thought 'oh well, maybe next year'. I then went to go for a wee and my manager Holly told me I wasn't allowed, which I thought was rather harsh," she explained.

"Little did I know that next up I would be given this lovely award. The Podcast Champion Award, I had no idea I was in the running for."

In a lengthy post, the star also praised those she spoke to on her podcast, as well as her listeners.

"I've been humbled by the stories I've heard, floored by the courage demonstrated by my guests and have felt so connected to you lot listening," she said.

The star picked up the Pdocast Champion Award

"Your weekly feedback and encouragement is so appreciated. I feel lucky every time I get my mic out and am now even more determined to make this podcast as dynamic and deep as possible."

MORE: Fearne Cotton showcases beautiful living room during home workout

MORE: Fearne Cotton reveals stunning post-lockdown hair transformation

Fearne was inundated with support after her announcement, with one fan saying: "Congratulations you lovely wonderful person," and a second added: "CONGRATULATIONS BABE!!!! Soooooo deserved."

A third wrote: "Yassssss babes!!! Massive massive congratulations," while many others simply posted heart emojis.

Away from her podcast, Fearne is a doting mum to children Rex, eight, and Honey, five.

When Rex celebrated his birthday back in February, Fearne celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of adorable photos on Instagram.

The star's podcast explores mental health

The Happy Place host, 39, tends to keep her family life fairly private, never sharing pictures of her two children's faces, so fans were delighted with the new snaps. They all showed Rex in or near water, which is apparently his "happy place"!

Fearne wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday my boy! 8 today. Here are some of my favourite photos of you in your happy place by the water. It's a joy to watch you totally come alive when you're near a river or the sea.

"To watch you gaze into the blue for hours at a time in your own world is a joy. Your knowledge of sea creatures is incredible and your connection to water just beautiful. Even though you woke me at 3:30 am and DIDN'T go back to sleep today I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday Rexy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.