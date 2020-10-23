Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of herself and stepdaughter The famous mum took to Instagram

Fearne Cotton and her family enjoyed a day at the beach on Thursday, and the famous mum has since posted a photo of herself and her stepdaughter Lola venturing out into the chilly sea.

"Me and my stepdaughter yesterday acting real cool like we weren't nervous to get in the sea," the former Celebrity Juice star penned over a gorgeous photo of herself and the teenager at the water's edge.

Before Fearne and her husband Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, had their own children – Rex, seven, and Honey, four – Fearne took on the role of stepmum to Lola and Arthur soon after meeting her now-husband in Ibiza in 2011.

The fashionista previously revealed that being a stepmum taught her a lot about coping with family life before she had children of her own.

"It doesn’t necessarily prepare you for having your own kids, but it prepares you for an element of parenthood which is about time management and learning how to keep your relationship afloat within family life," she told GoodtoKnow in 2018.

Fearne added: "It is important you keep things rolling and you stay on-board with your partner - and that you still have fun as a couple, and that you feel comfortable and treat each other kindly.

"Step-parenthood was a good initiation into that because you know you’ve got lunches to make for school or school uniforms to wash, or car journeys to take them on to clubs at the weekends, and that was a real swift introduction."

When news broke in March that GCSEs and A-Levels had been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Fearne even paid a touching tribute to her stepson Arthur, 18, who was no longer able to sit the exams despite his hard work.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she wrote in part: "So much love to my lovely step son Arthur and all of his mates who have worked so hard for their A levels."

