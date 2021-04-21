Fearne Cotton reveals stunning post-lockdown hair transformation The star managed to get her first post-lockdown haircut in

Following the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions this month, many across the nation were quick to book in haircuts – and Fearne Cotton was no exception.

MORE: Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of herself and stepdaughter

Taking to her Instagram feed, the former Celebrity Juice captain shared a series of three photos of her new locks.

In previous snaps, the presenter's long blonde hair extended way past her shoulders, but now they only just touch the bottom of her shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fearne Cotton shares rare video of son Rex playing the piano

In a lengthy caption, Fearne explained how glad she felt getting the cut. "I'm not shy when it comes to doing the inner work in the quest to feel happy but sometimes just simply getting your hair done really lifts the spirits," she said.

"Thank you so much to @nicolaclarkecolour for sorting out my three inch my three inch roots and to Percy scissor hands AKA @paulpercivalhair for the best cut out there."

She added: "I feel 100 years younger and way less grubby.

The presenter showed off her new locks

"Also thanks to the lovely black cab driver who dropped me home. We had the most lovely chat about life, mental health and recovery."

MORE: Fearne Cotton's dressing room looks like a film set - see photo

MORE: Fearne Cotton looks unrecognisable with a mullet in throwback photo

The star's fans were impressed with the major change, as one wrote: "YES! You look amaze," and another added: "Looks amazing!! I can't wait to get mine done on Thursday eeek."

A third wrote: "LOVE the hair!! Looks fab," and a fourth said: "Looks fab x."

Even Jessie J appeared to be a fan, as the It's My Party singer posted a heart eyed emoji.

In February, the Happy Place presenter delighted fans when she shared some rare pictures with her son Rex, who had just turned eight years old.

Fearne's old hair used to extend way past her shoulders

The snaps showed Rex beside a variety of waterfronts, as the star explained how the water "brings him alive."

"Happy birthday my boy! 8 today," she wrote. "Here are some of my favourite photos of you in your happy place by the water. It's a joy to totally watch you come alive when you're near a river or the sea.

"To watch you gaze into the blue for hours at a time in your own world is a joy. Your knowledge of sea creatures is incredible and your connection to water just beautiful.

"Even though you woke me at 3:30 am and DIDN'T go back to sleep today, I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday Rexy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.