Katy Perry's vacation diaries continue with stunning pictures from her next destination Welcome to Praha!

Katy Perry's travels from around the world have been keeping her fans delighted, especially with her more candid approach to taking vacation pictures.

Her latest snaps, however, might just be some of her best yet, showing off the culture and the activities of her newest destination.

WATCH: Katy Perry's Prague adventures

The actress posted a series of pictures with the caption, "while daddy works mommy plays for dayyys in Praha," revealing her next stop as Prague.

She posted several pictures that showed off the local sights, such as the souvenirs, the circus performances, even one of hers in clown face.

And she even posted pictures of herself engaging in more adventurous activities, like riding down a slide in a tiny car, rock climbing, and buying suggestive inflatable sheep.

Katy took fans through her adventures in the Czech Republic

Her more famous followers continued with their love for her vacation diaries, with frequent songwriting partner Sarah Hudson commenting, "Noooooo not the inflatable sheep." Kate Hudson wrote, "The last slide!" with a laughing emoji, referring to the video of Katy with the tiny car.

And her fans loved the candid snaps, commenting, "yaay! love that u wrote Praha and not Prague - becoming Czech already," and, "Mommy is the funny one!"

The Dark Horse singer's European travels continued with her Prague trip, as she vacations with partner Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy Dove, and her dog Nugget (who also made an appearance in her Prague series).

The singer managed to capture some romantic moments as well in Turkey

Katy and company have already flown through Italy and Turkey, posting one stunning shot after another. She also attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

She recently shared a romantic picture with Orlando from her sojourn in Turkey, seemingly walking on water and surrounded by the breathtaking mountains. "Infinity & beyond," she captioned it with a couple of heart emojis.

