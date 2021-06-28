Katy Perry spends quality time with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn in very rare photo

Katy Perry's bond with stepson Flynn is going from strength to strength. The star was pictured with fiancé Orlando Bloom and his little boy in an incredibly rare family photo – much to the delight of her fans.

Proud dad Orlando shared the snapshot on his Instagram account on Sunday. Taken from behind it shows the trio all in a line as they enjoy a walk together. Orlando is at the centre of the picture, holding on to both Katy and Flynn's hands as the ten-year-old turns to talk to his dad.

WATCH: Katy Perry makes rare comment about daughter Daisy Dove

It's not known where Katy and Orlando's baby daughter Daisy Dove was during the outing; the couple welcomed their first child together in August last year.

Orlando shares his son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The former couple married in July 2010 and went on to welcome Flynn in January 2011. They announced the end of their marriage in 2013 and were divorced by the end of that same year.

Orlando was pictured hand-in-hand with Katy and his son Flynn

The English actor is a doting father. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Orlando spoke about becoming a dad for the second time and even revealed little Daisy Dove's first word.

"I'll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,' so she knows who Daddy is," he shared. "My son's first word was 'Mama', but Daisy said 'Dadda'."

The actor shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr

Orlando, 44, further revealed that he usually wakes up at 6:30am and immediately goes to see his little girl. "I check on my daughter, who's usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancée needs her sleep, so I try to let her have a lie-in. Daisy's a very happy baby. I'll kiss her and we'll spend some time connecting."

Meanwhile, Katy has said of her first experience of motherhood: "She's changed my life and still continues to change my life.

Katy and Orlando welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020

"I think that you realise that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mum," she told Access Hollywood. "And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mum.

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready."