Katy Perry shares breathtaking vacation photo with Orlando Bloom This looks incredible!

Katy Perry shared a stunning romantic photo with her followers on social media on Sunday, and they were unsurprisingly impressed.

The snap, which the glamorous star shared to Instagram, showed the singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom appearing to stand on water at the far end of an infinity pool as they reached towards each other for a kiss.

SEE: Katy Perry's very rare family photo will blow you away

Katy was dressed in a pretty white dress with a subtle print pattern and her actor partner wore all-white, while behind them a mountain range could just be seen through blue and pink mist.

The Firework hitmaker captioned the picture: "Infinity & beyond," adding two red heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Orlando Bloom gets emotional as he watches Katy Perry during momentuous occasion

Her fans were thrilled and rushed to share their love for the snap. "You guys," wrote one, while another commented: "Dream team," and a third added: "Beautiful!!!!!!!!"

SEE: Katy Perry shows off INSANE hotel bedroom – and Orlando Bloom makes cheeky appearance

MORE: 20 heart-melting celeb proposals: From Jennifer Lopez to Vogue Williams

Katy tagged her photo with the name of the resort she and Orlando are staying at, Six Senses Kaplankaya, which is a luxury hotel in Turkey.

Katy shared the stunning photo to Instagram

No doubt the break will offer a relaxing getaway for the hard-working pair, who welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, last year.

Orlando shares his son Flynn, ten, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

While he and Katy haven't yet announced a date for their wedding, the devoted couple announced their engagement two years ago.

The couple have been engaged since 2019

Back in March, Katy reignited fan excitement over their nuptials with a snap from the American Idol set. A still showed her pointing to her impressive rock with a nonchalant look on her face.

She accompanied the image with the caption: "I said what I said [ring emoji]."

The post received over 30k likes on Twitter and fans were quick to comment to gush over the ring.

One user wrote: "That ring amazes me EVERY DANG TIME, wow Orlando did such a good job," while another joked: "That ring is bigger than my whole hand."

Read more HELLO! US stories here