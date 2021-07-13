Jessica Simpson's husband shares intimate message with photos - and fans are confused The couple share three children

Jessica Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, got fans talking with a gushing Instagram post involving his wife - but it caused confusion too.

The former NFL player shared several family photos and a message for the mother of his three children to wish her a happy birthday.

MORE: Jessica Simpson's husband surprises fans with awkward confession about family

While the never-before-seen images delighted his social media followers, they couldn't get past his blunder as he got her age wrong.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eric Johnson shares awkwardly heartfelt message for wife Jessica Simpson

His caption read: "Happy 39th Birthday Jess. I had too much fun with you yesterday to Instagram;). I love exploring the universe with you. You teach our kids love and strength and fun everyday and you show them ur heart no matter what.

"And you’re an incredible wife/partner/ friend. But I’m never getting on the back of a sea doo with you again. You’re a monster on the ocean. Happy Birthday babe! Cheers to a creative year ahead! I love you!!"

ORE: Jessica Simpson's kitchen at her $11m mansion is a work of art

SEE: Jessica Simpson showcases her tiny physique in epic photo fail

Fans pointed out that Jessica celebrated her 40th last year and that this year would have been her 41st birthday.

Eric shared several photos to celebrated Jessica's birthday

"Isn't she 41?" asked one, while another added: "Wasn't she born in 1980?" and a third asked: "39? I thought she was 41?"

Some of Eric's followers were convinced he had done it on purpose and that perhaps they had decided to age in reverse after hitting the big 4-0.

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares incredible news with heartfelt post

RELATED: Jessica shows off her gym-toned body in tiny workout outfit

Eric posted numerous photos including one of Jessica steering a sea doo through the choppy waters.

Jessica and Eric share three children

The couple share three children, Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and Birdie, two, together and they recently marked their son's birthday with a garden party.

Ace was treated to a baseball and reptile-themed 'do, complete with a red, white and blue balloon display to tie in with 4 July.

Jessica shared a sweet photo of herself with her husband and their children at the party, which saw them pose alongside a tasty looking birthday cake.

In the caption, Jessica wrote: "What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8! Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy!"



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.