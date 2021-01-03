Jessica Simpson’s husband shares 'awkward' heartfelt message for his family The Dukes of Hazzard star is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has the sweetest husband, who made sure to let everyone know just how much he loved his family in a heartfelt message to mark the start of 2021.

MORE: Jessica Simpson's kitchen at her $11m mansion is a work of art

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, former NFL player Eric Johnson posted an emotional video message, where he told his actress wife and three children that he loved them and believed in them, while adorably admitting that he was "awkward" but had to say it.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson shared a heartfelt 'awkward' message to his family

He began: "Hey it's 2021 it's finally here and I'm feeling really grateful for my family. Maxwell I believe in you and I love you, Ace I love you and I believe in you, Birdie I love you and I believe in you, and Jess I love you and I believe in you."

MORE: Jessica Simpson showcases her tiny physique in epic photo fail

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares incredible news with heartfelt post

Eric continued: "I just feel like the luckiest guy to have this family and spend every day with you guys. I know I'm awkward but I had to say it.

Jessica and Eric have been married since 2014

"I love my kids I love my wife and life with you guys is epic and it's just going to get better and better. I just wanted to say how much I love you guys."

MORE: Jessica shows off her gym-toned body in tiny workout outfit

Fans were quick to praise Eric's sentiments, with one writing: "This is so sweet," while another wrote: "You sound like a really great guy."

The celebrity couple are doting parents to three children

A third added: "I love this! Such an awesome family. Thank you for sharing your life in pictures with us on Instagram. So inspiring! Happy 2021."

MORE: Jessica Simpson's baseball-themed cake for her son Ace's birthday is epic

Jessica and Eric tied the knot in 2014, four years after they got engaged. The happy couple got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Jessica and Eric with their three children

The actress previously opened up about her marriage with Eric in an interview on the Today show. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told host Matt Lauer.

MORE: Jessica Simpson reveals nightmare detail of pregnancy

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high."

Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.