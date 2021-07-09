Michael Strahan's sister: The heartbreaking story of his family tragedy The GMA star lost his father last year

Michael Strahan has forged an incredible career going from a celebrated athlete to a much-loved TV personality but behind closed doors and away from the spotlight, the GMA host has suffered imeasurable loss.

The popular television host grew up as one of five children and went on to have four offspring of his own.

He has regularly talked about his upbringing and the love his parents, Gene and Louise, had for him and his siblings.

So when his beloved father passed away in September 2020, Michael was understandably crushed.

What many fans didn't realise was that the pain was made worse by the fact his older sister, Debra, had died the year before.

Debra was ten years Michael's senior and affectionately known as, Ms. Dee, according to her obituary.

Michael is a family man and has four children of his own

She died at the age of 58 and had dedicated her life to the church from the tender age of twelve.

It was clear from her obituary that the Strahan family had lost someone very special as it read: "Debra was a young woman of many facets, to know her was to love her.

"Out of all the things Debra loved to do, her favorite endeavor was to tell a good story. She had a real passion and a love for her family at all times. Debra was affectionate, energetic, kindhearted and she never met a stranger.

"She would give you the shirt off her back. No matter what may have been going on in her life, she always had a 'Smile'. Debra was full of life, love, joy, and happiness. She will always be in the memory of those who knew her or ever met her."

Michael lost his dad in September 2020

Her untimely cause of death was not shared and Michael has never publicly commented on his loss.

When his father died, however, Michael wrote a touching statement urging fans to appreciate their family while they still have them. "The biggest goal in everything I’ve ever done was to make him proud," he said.

"Knowing that I did that gives me peace but also pushes me to continue because I know he’s watching from above.

"Without him I’m not sure where I’d be but I know I wouldn’t have anything close to the life I have now. Love you Dad and I’m honored to be your son!!"

He added some advice for fans: "Take time to hug your parents, spouse and kids. Let them know how you feel and don't take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them."

