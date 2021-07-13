Michael Strahan receives overwhelming support following proud news about daughter The GMA star has four children

Michael Strahan isn't the only mega-talented member of his family as it turns out his daughter, Tanita, is a star in the making too.

The Good Morning America host sparked a fan frenzy when he shared some of her artwork on Instagram and judging by the level of support she'll be sold out in no time.

Michael posted a photo of one of her creations and captioned it: "Calling all art lovers! My talented daughter, @tanitaa.st, art is on sale TODAY!! Hit the link in my bio or go to Tanitagallery.com to get yours! #ProudDad."

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals hilarious hustle his daughter uses to make money

The comments section blew up as his social media followers scrambled to compliment Tanita, 29. "Wow, from one artist to another," one wrote, while another mirrored the statement and said: "That's awesome."

Many called the unique artwork, "beautiful," and there were strings of heart emojis.

Michael is a father-of-four and shares Tanita and his son, Michael Strahan Jr., with his ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Michael's daughter is a talented artist

He also has twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, 16, from his second marriage to Jean Muggli who was embroiled in her own drama recently when she was arrested for allegedly harassing her former girlfriend.

She allegedly appeared at the home of her former partner despite the fact her ex had an order of protection requiring Jean to stay away.

The mother-of-two was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection, TMZ reported.

Michael is a proud father to his four children

Michael didn't address the legal issue, choosing to post photos from his vacation instead.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People when he said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

